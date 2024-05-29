The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury provide a Ploughman’s Lunch to raise funds for the RNLI

By Carole HumphrisContributor
Published 29th May 2024, 14:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
On Saturday, members of the Inner Wheel Club of Banbury invited the Banbury Community and provided them with a Ploughman’s Lunch at Marlborough Road Methodist Church Hall to raise funds for the RNLI, who are celebrating their bi-centenary this year.

It was an uplifting and jolly occasion at which fun, friendship and fundraising were all in evidence. A cheque will be presented to representatives of RNLI at the Inner Wheel’s next meeting on 13 June.

The Inner Wheel Club itself is celebrating 100 years since its foundation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of Banbury Inner Wheel Club recently travelled to Manchester where 2,500 members from across the world took part in an International Convention.

Fun, Friendship and Fundraising hosted by the Inner Wheel Clun of BanburyFun, Friendship and Fundraising hosted by the Inner Wheel Clun of Banbury
Fun, Friendship and Fundraising hosted by the Inner Wheel Clun of Banbury

Manchester was the chosen venue as this was where the first ever Inner Wheel Club was founded in 1924. Currently there are 120,000 members worldwide in over 100 countries and Inner Wheel has grown to be the largest service organisation for women.

If you would like to find out more about our Club contact us at [email protected].

Related topics:RNLIBanburyManchester