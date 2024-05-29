The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury provide a Ploughman’s Lunch to raise funds for the RNLI
It was an uplifting and jolly occasion at which fun, friendship and fundraising were all in evidence. A cheque will be presented to representatives of RNLI at the Inner Wheel’s next meeting on 13 June.
The Inner Wheel Club itself is celebrating 100 years since its foundation.
Members of Banbury Inner Wheel Club recently travelled to Manchester where 2,500 members from across the world took part in an International Convention.
Manchester was the chosen venue as this was where the first ever Inner Wheel Club was founded in 1924. Currently there are 120,000 members worldwide in over 100 countries and Inner Wheel has grown to be the largest service organisation for women.
If you would like to find out more about our Club contact us at [email protected].