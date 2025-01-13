The Heseltine Gallery to host Royal Photographic Society Exhibition
There are 113 framed prints on display, all submitted by RPS Analogue Group members - photographers who use film or other traditional processes. In several cases they use particularly interesting cameras – an original Kodak Brownie from the 1890s or a homemade pinhole camera for example, as well as such modern cameras as Hasselblad, Nikon, Pentax, Canon and Leica.
Above all it’s an exhibition which displays a wide variety of subjects and confirms that, aside from the technical aspects, it’s the photographer’s eye and creativity which produces work that will appeal to both photographers and the general public.
Visitors are enjoying the display, expressing comments such as “Wonderful exhibition”, “Amazing selection of images taken with such a wide variety of cameras” and “Very uplifting.”
While the exhibition is open every day, the Saturday and Sunday are particularly convenient, with ample car parking and a gallery steward to assist visitors.
The Heseltine Gallery is at Chenderit School, Archery Road, Middleton Cheney, Banbury OX17 2QR. Visit the gallery website or socials for more information.