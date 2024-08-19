The Great Skate at Blenheim Palace
For the first time ever, visitors will be able to skate on real ice on a covered rink within the historic Great Court set against the stunning backdrop of Blenheim Palace.
The Great Skate is just part of the Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site’s incredible Christmas festivities which also features the internationally-renowned illuminated after-dark outdoor trail, where glowing lights and seasonal sounds fill the crisp winter air, creating a unique walk every time.
The enchanting Christmas at Blenheim Palace experience carries on inside the ornate Palace State rooms which are being reimagined as a mesmerising Neverland® adventure.
Other festive features include a delightful outdoor Christmas market, and a vibrant fairground.
Set amid one of the UK’s most iconic setting, The Great Skate promises an extra festive experience for all ages.
Surrounded by breathtaking beauty and festive decor, enjoy a luxurious hot chocolate or tasty treats at rink-side seats. Capture the perfect festive family photo in this unique setting.
Celebrate the ultimate winter wonderland this season with Christmas at Blenheim Palace and The Great Skate.
The Great Skate: 15th November 2024 to 1st January 2025. Opening times 10am-8pm, Monday to Sunday. Adult from £15, Child from £10, Family (1 Adult + 3 Child or 2 Adult + 2 Child) from £40, Reserve a skating aid – FREE. For more information and to book tickets The Great Skate tickets | Blenheim Palace | Ticketek UK
