The D-Day Darlings to play in Banbury - on D-Day!

Relive the nostalgic days of wartime Britain as the delightful D-Day Darlings take you on a musical journey back to the heart of 1940s war time Britain. This unforgettable concert will be staged on Friday 6th June 2025 at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury – which is D-Day!

The D-Day Darlings, semi-finalists in the hit ITV programme 'Britain’s Got Talent‘ are Britain’s premier wartime act. The group have now become a head lining fixture at endless theatre performances, countless TV appearances and at many Armed Services reunions.

Featuring the most memorable songs that kept a nation smiling through its darkest days, this D-Day Darlings concert show is complimented by audio visual footage of the war time era.

Audiences delight with `The D-Day Darlings` heavenly harmonies and memorable moves paying homage to the most popular artistes of the wartime era, including Dame Vera Lynn, The Andrews Sisters, Gracie Fields and many more.

Hear all the classic wartime songs: “Pack Up Your Troubles”, “Keep The Home Fires Burning”, “I`ll Remember You”, “White Cliffs Of Dover”, “It’s a Long Way To Tipperary”, “We`ll Meet Again” and many more.

The D-Day Darlings were formed 10 years ago by founder and lead singer, Katie Ashby. She recognised the importance of the music of the wartime era and how it resonates with people like no other genre of music. Katie will be the lead singer at the Mill Arts Centre.

With a patriotic and uplifting energy, this show will have you waving your flags and singing along whilst taking you on a trip down memory lane with a stirring concert of wonderful nostalgia.

Tickets for this fantastic `British & Patriotic` show are now on sale online at: www.themillartscentre.co.uk or by ringing the box office on: 01295 279002.