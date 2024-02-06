The best Valentine’s Day ideas in Banbury and Oxford for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading Oxford hen party events company, Fizzbox plays cupid, offering a line-up of fun and fabulous ideas to you to create lasting memories with your special someone. Whether you're into soothing experiences or thrilling outdoor escapades, they've handpicked options to suit every couple's distinctive style.

Embark on a love-filled adventure this Valentine's Day with an Oxford River Cruise that promises not just relaxation, but an hour of pure romantic bliss! Depart from The Folly and let the gentle flow of the river carry you past iconic sites like the Regatta course and the University Boathouse. Picture-perfect scenery unfolds before you; a real snapshot of the city's charm, complete with local wildlife and rowing teams. As you sip on a crisp and refreshing glass of Pimm's, you can relax and take in the sights. This unique experience is the perfect way to create everlasting memories with the person you love.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romantic ideas for Valentine's Day

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indulge in the ultimate Valentine's Day treat with bottomless brunch! You’ll have unlimited cocktails, fizz, beer or soft drinks, paired with tasty brunch dishes, all in a lively and love-filled atmosphere. Elevate your romantic experience with themed brunches like 90s nostalgia, Beyonce, Spice Girls, Mean Girls, and Britney. It's the perfect recipe for a fun-filled date, where laughter, love and bottomless drinks create unforgettable memories. Cheers to a Valentine's celebration where the drinks are as limitless as your love!

This Valentine's Day, ditch the ordinary and dive into an exciting adventure with an escape room. Unleash your combined wit and teamwork as you solve puzzles, crack codes, and navigate through immersive challenges. It's not just a game; it's a thrilling bonding experience that brings you even closer. Unravel mysteries, share laughs and celebrate your triumphs together. Escape rooms turn Valentine's Day into an unforgettable journey filled with excitement and shared victories, proving that love is the ultimate key to unlocking extraordinary memories!

Trade the candlelight for laughter at a comedy night! Crack up together as hilarious comedians turn your date night into a laughter fest. We all know the good that laughter can do a relationship so bond over belly laughs, snorts and maybe even a few tears of happiness. Comedy nights add a dose of hilarity to your love story, proving that the couple that laughs together, stays together. Elevate your Valentine's with an evening of chuckles that you’ll remember for years after.

Celebrate love with good food as you indulge in the charm of afternoon tea! Just imagine tasty bites, sweet treats, tea and coffee in a cosy, romantic setting. Your afternoon tea is the perfect setting for stealing sweet glances and savouring every moment together. Tuck into scones with clotted cream and jam, cakes, sandwiches and more. Elevate your love story with a touch of elegance, making Valentine's Day unforgettable, one delightful sip and nibble at a time. Because nothing says I love you like good food, right?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Have a big night out with your other half with the Blackpool nightlife pass! Say goodbye to the typical night out hassles and hello to a hassle free, VIP experience. This pass unlocks the doors to the city's hottest venues, from cosy clubs to trendy bars and chic cocktail lounges. With the VIP guestlist pass, the power is in your hands. If one spot doesn't vibe with you, move on to the next. Forget about annoying door fees; this pass covers it all! Travis Group Ltd has done the homework, curating a list of the trendiest places, leaving you stress-free. You're booked into the hottest spots so you can go wild and hit them all or pick and choose. It's your night with your favourite person!

Lock and load love this Valentine's Day with a thrilling clay pigeon shooting experience. Skip the traditional date night and aim for excitement as you and your partner take turns hitting those flying targets. Unleash your competitive spirit or cheer each other on, surrounded by the picturesque Oxfordshire countryside. Share laughs, create memories and spark some friendly competition in the name of love on this unforgettable date with a shotgun twist!

Shake things up this Valentine's Day in Blackpool with a sizzling cocktail making masterclass. Dive into the world of mixology with your significant other, creating tasty drinks that'll make your taste buds dance. Get hands on to create the perfect drinks under the guidance of an expert mixologist, turning your date night into a fun workshop. You might even discover a new talent. Plus, you’ll drink absolutely everything you make. From mastering the art of muddling to perfecting that cocktail shaker shimmy, every moment is a celebration that’s bound to spice up your Valentine's Day.

Why not try something different and trade Cupid's arrow for a thrilling twist with axe throwing? Channel your inner lumberjack or lumberjill, as you and your special someone compete in a heart-pounding battle of aim and skill. This adrenaline-fueled activity is filled with laughter, friendly competition and a bit of lumberjack swagger. Axe throwing turns Valentine's into a smashing success, proving that love and throwing sharp objects can coexist in the most delightfully unexpected ways!

Advertisement

Advertisement