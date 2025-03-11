The Alice presents: Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea

Don’t be late for this very important date! This March, a new Alice in Wonderland inspired afternoon tea will arrive at The Alice

From 17th March, The Alice will be serving a decadent new afternoon tea, inspired by the tale of Alice in Wonderland. Situated in the heart of Oxford, nestled within the walls of The Randolph Hotel, a Graduate by Hilton, The Alice will bring the internationally renowned story to life, with a new menu featuring a series of show-stopping patisseries.

Created by The Alice’s Executive Chef Chris Godfrey, the Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea will include the White Rabbit, a passionfruit jelly and prune and earl grey sponge, encased in a white chocolate pocket watch, and the Queen of Hearts entremet, a chocolate and raspberry layered dessert. The A Very Happy Unbirthday To You cherry bakewell tart comes with its own white chocolate candle, and for chocolate lovers the Cheshire Cat salted caramel and blackcurrant bonbons will also be served.

The experience will begin with a tableside sparkling wine trolley service, giving guests the choice of a glass of award-winning English sparkling wine Nyetimber Classic Cuvee or Nyetimber Demi-Sec. Alongside a glass of fizz, The Alice’s talented mixology team have created a bespoke Drink Me mocktail, blending tropical pineapple, caramel chai tea, "amaretti”, cherry and lime.

The Alice Afternoon Tea

In addition to the patisseries, guests will also receive a selection of sandwiches, filled with beef pastrami with piccalilli, smoked salmon with dill and capers, cucumber with minted cream cheese and cumin, and Wookey Hole cheddar with grape chutney. Freshly baked plain and fruit scones will also be served, accompanied by strawberry preserve and clotted cream. For those that follow a vegan diet, a fully plant-based menu is available, including The Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit and A Very Happy Unbirthday To You patisseries. The scones will be reimagined with vegan ingredients and served alongside a selection of Champagne and Honeycomb truffles. Sandwiches will be filled with cucumber with cumin and mint, red pepper and hummus, avocado and rose harissa and plant-based cheese and grape chutney.

The Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea is complete with an extensive organic and fairtrade tea menu by British tea company Hope and Glory, including English Breakfast, Assam, Lapsang Souchong, Earl Grey, Wild Rooibos, Chamomile, Masala Chai, and more, with flavours to suit every taste. Alice in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll was said to have based his enchanting works on locations he discovered and people he met during his time teaching at Oxford University.

Guests will now have the opportunity to be transported to Alice’s magical world, as The Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea is served against the beautiful backdrops of The Alice restaurant, and Drawing Room, with views of historical Oxford. The Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea is available from 17th March. Priced at £39.50 for afternoon tea, or £49.50 for afternoon plus a glass of Nyetimber Classic Cuvee or Demi-Sec, or “Drink Me” cocktail. The “Drink Me” cocktail is available as an additional upgrade for £12. The afternoon tea will be served daily between 12-4pm and will be accompanied by music from a live pianist on select Saturdays throughout March and April.

For more information and to book, please visit: www.thealiceoxford.com.

Afternoon Tea at The Alice

Instagram: @thealiceoxford.

The Alice - The Randolph Hotel, A Graduate By Hilton

Beaumont St, Oxford OX 12LN

For more information on The Randolph Hotel by Graduate Hotels® please visit: www.graduatehotels.com/oxford-uk/