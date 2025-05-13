The Alice presents: Afternoon tea and candle making
For a special one-off event, Oxfordshire-based artist Jessie, will be hosting a candle painting session in The Alice’s private dining room, giving guests the chance to get creative before enjoying the Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea.
Created by The Alice’s Executive Chef Chris Godfrey, the Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea includes the White Rabbit, a passionfruit jelly and prune and earl grey sponge, encased in a white chocolate pocket watch, and the Queen of Hearts entremet, a chocolate and raspberry layered dessert. The A Very Happy Unbirthday To You cherry bakewell tart comes with its own white chocolate candle, and for chocolate lovers the Cheshire Cat salted caramel and blackcurrant bonbons will also be served.
The afternoon tea experience begins with a tableside sparkling wine trolley, serving Nyetimber English fizz and also includes a selection of sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an extensive tea menu. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.
The one-off event will be taking place on Saturday 17th May, from 2:00-4:30pm. Tickets cost £45 per person and include the candle painting class and the afternoon tea.
Tea, coffee, and drinks can be purchased separately on the day. Advance booking is required.
To book or find out more, visit: thealiceoxford.com