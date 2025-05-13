The Alice presents: Afternoon tea and candle making

Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea

Following the launch of The Alice’s new Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea, guests are invited to tumble down the rabbit hole for an intimate afternoon of candle painting with local art studio Jessie’s Art Shed.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a special one-off event, Oxfordshire-based artist Jessie, will be hosting a candle painting session in The Alice’s private dining room, giving guests the chance to get creative before enjoying the Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea.

Created by The Alice’s Executive Chef Chris Godfrey, the Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea includes the White Rabbit, a passionfruit jelly and prune and earl grey sponge, encased in a white chocolate pocket watch, and the Queen of Hearts entremet, a chocolate and raspberry layered dessert. The A Very Happy Unbirthday To You cherry bakewell tart comes with its own white chocolate candle, and for chocolate lovers the Cheshire Cat salted caramel and blackcurrant bonbons will also be served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon tea experience begins with a tableside sparkling wine trolley, serving Nyetimber English fizz and also includes a selection of sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an extensive tea menu. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

Jessie's Art Shed candlemaking

The one-off event will be taking place on Saturday 17th May, from 2:00-4:30pm. Tickets cost £45 per person and include the candle painting class and the afternoon tea.

Tea, coffee, and drinks can be purchased separately on the day. Advance booking is required.

To book or find out more, visit: thealiceoxford.com