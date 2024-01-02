The Absolutely Dragulous Show are back

'The Uk's Funniest Drag Duo' are back for the third year in a row

It's a momentous day for all the fabulous beings out there as Marilyn & Amanda proudly declare: THEY ARE BACK!

After what seems like an eternity, our beloved Absolutely Dragulous is here to serve up the glitz, the glamour, and the unapologetic fierceness you've all been craving.

Oh yes, darling! The stage is set, the lights are on, and the sequins are shining brighter than ever. We are summoning all the shimmering stars, the captivating queens, and the stunning divas to grace our glamorous world once again. It's time to reclaim the spotlight and remind the universe why drag is an art form beyond compare.

Can you feel the electric energy in the air? It's the sound of heels clicking, fans fluttering, and hearts pounding in anticipation. We have missed every theatrical moment and. every hair-raising high note. But fear not, for our absence has only fuelled our ambition to come back with an explosion of talent and charisma that will make your jaws drop.

So fasten your seatbelts, darling, as we embark on this exhilarating journey with our brand new show for 2024. Prepare to witness the most extravagant costumes, the jaw-dropping makeup transformations, and the mind-bending performances that will transport you into a cosmic dimension of glitter and enchantment.

Catch us on Friday 9th February 2024 At The Spencer Clubhouse, Banbury United Fc