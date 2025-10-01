Thank you for saying ‘yes’
Local social groups like North Gloucestershire Oddfellows are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.
If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead.
In the coming weeks we’ve got a Christmas Card Making event in Churchdown, a Book Club meeting in Chipping Norton, a Purple Pub Club Carvery in Gloucester, as well as other regular get-togethers in Churchdown and Chipping Norton.
If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 01452 905010 or by email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.
We’d be delighted to meet you.
Alex Walker
North Gloucestershire Oddfellows