Ten star cars not to be missed at Silverstone Festival

Legendary icons on track and on display over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Blessed with hundreds of the finest racing cars from all of motorsport’s golden eras as well as thousands of cherished classic cars, the annual Silverstone Festival (23-25 August) is one of the world’s greatest celebrations of on- and off-track automotive culture.

Over the end-of-summer Bank Holiday weekend, the entire Silverstone venue will feature an incredible line-up of icons with more than a century of epic driving machines.

Better still, all visitors can see these evocative machines up close as access to both of the circuit’s packed paddock complexes, as well as all the special showcases, is included in the price of admission.

Formula One cars from the sport's golden age will be back in action at Silverstone Festival

Picking star cars is challenging as everyone has their own personal favourites. To make life easier, though, here are ten pin-up idols that no visitors will want to miss.

1965 Ford Mustang (Pure Michigan Mustang Celebration Trophy Pre ’66 Touring Cars)

The game-changing Ford Mustang was introduced 60 years ago in 1964 and the ‘pony car’ was an overnight sensation with more than a million sales in its first two years. It was equally successful on the UK’s racetracks, spearheading an American muscle car invasion. Those days are recreated in Sunday afternoon’s saloon car highlight – a spectacular showdown featuring many star drivers including three time FIA World Touring Car Champion, Andy Priaulx MBE. Another of the mighty V8 Mustangs will be co-piloted by GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough and social media personality, commentator, and racing driver Jimmy Broadbent.

2017/2019 Mercedes AMG F1 W08/W10 EQ Power+ (A Decade of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Power)

With Sir Lewis Hamilton’s emotional ninth British Grand Prix victory still fresh in minds, his Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will be celebrating a decade of unrivalled success as part of a very special Silverstone Festival display. Since the 2014 introduction of the latest generation of 1.6-litre, turbocharged V6 power units complete with hybrid energy recovery systems, the team has amassed no fewer than eight Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ Championships – six of those taken by Lewis Hamilton. Two of Hamilton’s title-winners will be among five F1 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team cars on show.

1971 Ferrari 512M (Masters Sports Car Legends)

Created by Ferrari to compete against the fearsome Porsche 917, the 512 is one of sportscar racing’s most revered competitors. As its name suggests, the much-admired 512 is powered by a glorious five litre Ferrari V12 engine and featured in Steve McQueen’s eminent Le Mans movie. Father and son pairing David and Olivier Hart will be reliving the Ferrari’s heydays in the 50-minute Masters Sports Car legends showdown on Saturday evening.

1975 Lotus-Renault 97T (Ayrton Senna Tribute Display)

This year’s Silverstone Festival is honouring the late, great Ayrton Senna with the biggest-ever collection of cars raced and driven by the Brazilian on display in the International Paddock. The special showcase will include race winning machines from throughout the three-time champion’s record-breaking career including the black and gold liveried JPS 900+bhp Lotus-Renault 97T in which he famously won his first Grand Prix in the pouring rain at Estoril in Portugal. What’s more, Senna’s trophies and race-suit from that race will be on show in the Silverstone Museum.

1924 Bentley 3/4½ (BRDC 500 for MRL Pre-War Sports Cars)

It is now exactly 100 years since Bentley first won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. To mark that remarkable centenary, a number of 1924 Bentleys will be racing against the massed ranks of early Aston Martins, Fraser Nashes and Rileys in Sunday morning’s 40-minute race for pre-war sports cars. These are the oldest cars to be taking to the track on the Silverstone Festival bill.

1981 Williams FW07 (Masters Racing Legends - Formula One ’66 to ’85

For many, the ‘DFV-era’ was the absolute zenith of F1 with so many British teams like Brabham, Lotus, McLaren, and Tyrrell maximising the availability of Ford’s epoch-defining three-litre power unit to become serious competitors. Williams was another DFV powered upstart winning its first Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1979. Two of its breakthrough FW07s are among a huge 30+ car entry into the event’s two blue-riband historic F1 races on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

1988/1990 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 (Adrian Flux Trophy for MRL Historic Touring Car Challenge)

The flame-spitting Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth is considered by some to be the most successful racer of all time, with a better start-to-win ratio than any other car. No fewer than seven of these crowd-pleasing winged wonders will be rolling back the years in Saturday morning’s fiercely-fought MRL Historic Touring Car Challenge. Tin-top legend Steve Soper will be among the opposition behind the wheel of a BMW M3.

2011 Peugeot 90X (Masters Endurance Legends

Audi’s domination of the 24 Hours of Le Mans was briefly halted by Peugeot in 2009 and two of the French company’s stunning diesel-fuelled 90Xs sports prototypes will be among the LMP1 front-runners in the pair of Masters Endurance Legends races. These are some of the most modern – and fastest – cars on the incredible Silverstone Festival racecard.

MG Metro 6R4 (Shift & Drift Zone)

Built by the Williams Grand Prix team for rallying’s infamous Group B era, the great sounding, V6 mid-engined MG Metro 6R4 is celebrating its 40th birthday in 2024. To mark that major milestone, the Slowly Sideways club will be demonstrating several versions in the Festival’s tyre-burning Shift & Drift Zone. Two more examples – including a rare factory example – are coming under the hammer at the Iconic Auctioneers sale. Prices could top £300,000.

2024 RML SWB (Official Safety Cars)

This year’s Silverstone Festival will boast two very apt and iconic Safety Cars as a result of a new partnership with RML Group, the UK’s leading high-performance automotive engineering specialist. Just 30 RML SWBs are being built for discerning enthusiasts worldwide and visitors will be treated to a rare opportunity to see – and hear – two of these incredible supercars in action on official track duty at the Festival. With a packed programme of 20 of the very best historic motorsport races on the full Silverstone Grand Prix circuit over the weekend, there will be plenty of opportunities to relish these remarkable RML SWBs being put through their paces.

To avoid missing out on the chance to see this stunning line-up, a wide range of tickets – including camping and hospitality options – are available with best prices when booking in advance. Full details of all tickets can be found here.