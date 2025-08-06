TEN OF CLUBS announces lineup for alternative shindig in aid of Music Minds Matter, featuring exclusive MSRY reunion

Alt clothing brand TEN OF CLUBS has announced the lineup for its hotly anticipated alternative shindig, TOCstock, hosted by renowned live music venue Also Known As, Banbury, on Friday, October 10.

The biggest celebration of alternative music ever to hit the historic Oxfordshire town, the 18+ event will feature an exclusive, explosive, one-time return to the stage by legendary hardcore metal quadruplet MSRY — their first time performing together since 2020.

They will be joined by masters of melodic metalcore Severed Tongues, and sludgy, genre-defying alt metal titans Sleemo. The sonic onslaught starts at 20:00.

Happening on World Mental Health Day, TOCstock ‘25 is in aid of Music Minds Matter, the leading charity dedicated to providing 24/7 mental health support for everyone working in music. All donations go directly to supporting the charity’s vital work.

Grace Meadows, Head of Music Minds Matter, said:“We’re incredibly grateful to TEN OF CLUBS and all the artists involved in TOCstock for supporting Music Minds Matter on World Mental Health Day.

"Music has the power to bring people together, and events like this help raise vital funds and awareness for the mental health challenges faced by those working in the music industry. Every donation makes a real difference in ensuring no one in music faces these struggles alone.”

TOCstock admission is free, but space is limited. Don't miss the mayhem － reserve your place now by claiming your free ticket from TEN OF CLUBS, where you can also make a voluntary donation to Music Minds Matter. Visit. www.tenofclubs.co.uk.

Announcing the event, George ‘Skev’ Skevington, founder and creative director of TEN OF CLUBS, said: “We’re pumped to unleash TOCstock ‘25 and to support such a great cause, especially on a day dedicated to mental health awareness. We’ve got an incredible lineup for you. We’re excited to see Severed Tongues and Sleemo perform — two of our favourite bands — and we’re honoured to have MSRY reunite for one night only, especially for TOCstock. Get your free ticket while you can. This is not to be missed!”

Be part of an unmissable night of savage riffs, brutal breakdowns, and serious noise — all in aid of mental health in the music community. All donations go towards helping musicians and everyone involved in music access the support they need.

