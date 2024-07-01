Ten glorious village gardens to explore this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tysoe (CV35 0TR) Saturday 6th & 7thAvon Dassett (CV47 2AE) - Sunday 7th July2pm – 6pm combined admission £7, chd freeTeas, plant sales, dogs with short leads welcome at both villagesFor full details, please visit ngs.org.uk

Raising vital funds for the National Garden Scheme this weekend, three Tysoe gardens will open for the first time, joining forces with the enchanting Garden Cottage Walled Kitchen Garden.

Here, owners Sue and Mike Sanderson offer valuable guidance to WRAG trainees (‘Work and Retrain as a Gardener’ scheme) learning to cultivate the annual abundance of flowers, fruit and veg, including a Garden Organic companion-planting trial.

Look out for the children’s topiaried “rabbipillar” (rabbit head with caterpillar body). Heritage apples including the 1930s Blenheim Orange (pictured), with teas served in the garden.

Blenheim Orange heritage apple, Tysoe