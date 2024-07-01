Ten glorious village gardens to explore this weekend
Raising vital funds for the National Garden Scheme this weekend, three Tysoe gardens will open for the first time, joining forces with the enchanting Garden Cottage Walled Kitchen Garden.
Here, owners Sue and Mike Sanderson offer valuable guidance to WRAG trainees (‘Work and Retrain as a Gardener’ scheme) learning to cultivate the annual abundance of flowers, fruit and veg, including a Garden Organic companion-planting trial.
Look out for the children’s topiaried “rabbipillar” (rabbit head with caterpillar body). Heritage apples including the 1930s Blenheim Orange (pictured), with teas served in the garden.
Also on Sunday, six impressive Avon Dassett gardens are to open, with teas served to garden visitors at the community-owned Yew Tree pub. Also open for the event will be redundant Anglican church St John the Baptist, now under the care of the Churches Conservation Trust.
