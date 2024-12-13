Team of staff at Brackley Leisure Centre to undertake a huge swimming challenge in memory of Nicole Mallett

On Friday 20th December 2024 the staff and friends of Brackley Leisure Centre will be swimming from 9 am to 8 pm in memory of Nicole Mallett who sadly passed away on 27th December 2023 aged 15.

Nicole was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December 2022 at just 14 years old. Nicole underwent a biopsy of her spine and began an intensive course of radiotherapy. Unfortunately, due to the aggressive nature of her tumour, she only received 10 days of treatment instead of the planned six weeks. Despite the challenges, Nicole remained determined to continue her education and spent precious time with her friends, even managing to take her GCSE mock exams.

Throughout her journey, Nicole showed an unwavering love for science. She visited Oxford University, the Didcot Space Centre, and animal parks, and created unforgettable memories on family holidays in Turkey. She attended reggae festivals and supported her favourite football teams, West Bromwich Albion and Brackley Town FC.

As Nicole’s condition progressed, the tumour spread from the brain stem into the main brain. In November 2023, she underwent surgery to fit a shunt to drain fluid from her brain. Tragically, during the procedure, it became clear that the tumour had advanced significantly, leading to a massive bleed.

On December 1st, Nicole was moved to Helen & Douglas House for end-of-life care, where she passed away peacefully on December 27, 2023, leaving a profound impact on all who knew her.

During Nicole’s journey, her single mother Bethan had to take out a loan to fund Nicole’s last year of life, stopping work to care for and provide the best memories for Nicole. Therefore any excess funds will go towards clearing the substantial debt that Bethan has been left with.

To honour Nicole's memory a team of staff, friends and family of Brackley Leisure Centre are taking part in a sponsored swim to raise funds for a headstone and memorial bench at her grave, where her loved ones can go to spend time with her. This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to her vibrant spirit and the joy she brought to their lives.

The swim will take place on Friday 20th December between 9 am and 8 pm at Brackley Leisure Centre. Staff, family and friends will be seeing how many times they can collectively swim the English Channel during this time.

Donations can be made directly to the just giving page: