Take on a firewalk to spark up donations for MyVision Oxfordshire
Joanna Waton, MyVision Oxfordshire’s Fundraising Manager said, “We are so excited to have fundraisers taking part in the firewalk on behalf of MyVision Oxfordshire. It is an exciting opportunity for our supporters to be able to participate and their fundraising makes a huge difference to the charity. Every pound raised goes towards our aim of supporting visually impaired people in the county to lead independent and active lives.”
More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and around 24,000 people in Oxfordshire are part of that statistic. The money raised by MyVision Oxfordshire’s brave fundraisers will make a huge difference for visually impaired people both on a local and national level, by providing them with support to live full and independent lives.
If you would like to sign up to this challenge and get a chance to cross an amazing new experience off your bucket list while also helping us support visually impaired people in the county, follow the link below: