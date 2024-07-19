Swing from Paris at Brailes Village Hall this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing, on Friday 27 September at Brailes Village Hall.

Friday 27 September 2024, 7.30pm. Tickets £14 in advance - book online

★ ★ ★ ★ “intelligent, interesting and inventive” The Jazz Mann

The quartet, Swing from Paris

Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s. They present their own versions of music by Gershwin, Piazzolla, Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France.

Expect stylish jazz and vintage swing.

Find out more about the band on their website - or have a listen on Spotify.