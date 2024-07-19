Swing from Paris at Brailes Village Hall this September

By Fenner Curtis
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Enjoy an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing, on Friday 27 September at Brailes Village Hall.

The quartet Swing from Paris will bring an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing to Brailes Village Hall, on Friday 27 September.

Friday 27 September 2024, 7.30pm. Tickets £14 in advance - book online

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

★ ★ ★ ★ “intelligent, interesting and inventive” The Jazz Mann

The quartet, Swing from ParisThe quartet, Swing from Paris
The quartet, Swing from Paris

Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s. They present their own versions of music by Gershwin, Piazzolla, Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France.

Expect stylish jazz and vintage swing.

Find out more about the band on their website - or have a listen on Spotify.

Related topics:ParisTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice