Swalcliffe Christmas Market

Saturday 6th December 2025 from 12 noon to 3.30pm at Swalcliffe Church.

Our highly popular Christmas Market takes place this year on Saturday 6th December. There is an impressive selection of stalls selling locally made gifts and crafts, just in time for your Christmas shopping.You will also be able to buy a beautiful Christmas wreath for your door, as well as other decorations for your festive table. There is a raffle too, with a chance to win an amazing luxury hamper. And if all that shopping makes you hungry and thirsty, you can refresh yourself with tea and cake or sausages and mulled wine.