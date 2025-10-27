Swalcliffe Christmas Market
Our highly popular Christmas Market takes place this year on Saturday 6th December. There is an impressive selection of stalls selling locally made gifts and crafts, just in time for your Christmas shopping.You will also be able to buy a beautiful Christmas wreath for your door, as well as other decorations for your festive table. There is a raffle too, with a chance to win an amazing luxury hamper. And if all that shopping makes you hungry and thirsty, you can refresh yourself with tea and cake or sausages and mulled wine.
Please come and join in the fun and get yourself in the Christmas spirit!
Entrance £2.50 with no charge for children under 15. Card payments can be made but please bring cash too. Net proceeds will contribute to essential fabric repair work in our beautiful Grade I listed historic church.
Please note that the stairclimber will be in action for those with limited mobility.