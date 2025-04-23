Support in Banbury for people with biggest cause of sight loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity dedicated to helping people living with the biggest cause of sight loss has invited people to find out more about the help and support available to them in Banbury.

National sight loss charity the Macular Society will be raising awareness of macular disease, which causes central vision loss, at Connie’s @ The Museum Café (Canalside Café), Spiceball Park Road, between 10.30am-12pm on Tuesday, April 29.

It is inviting anyone diagnosed with a macular condition, their friends, family or carers to head along, where support will be on hand and for people to find out more about life with sight loss.

Macular Society regional manager for south central, Tyler Phillips, said: “People can often feel isolated and confused after a diagnosis of macular disease, so we’ll be in Banbury to let people know exactly what local help and support is available to them, and to answer any questions people have about life with sight loss.

“Simply turn up on the day to find out more about the benefits of face-to-face group support, the latest treatment news, injections advice and more about how the Macular Society is there to help you.”

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk, with around 300 new diagnoses every day.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information on macular disease and to get support, call the Macular Society Helpline on 0300 3030 111, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.macularsociety.org