Summer Information Fair - Dementia Oxfordshire

Come and join us to learn more about Age UK Oxfordshire’s services and hear from a wide range of other community support services who will be coming to share their information and advice with you.

Summer Information Fair

Tuesday 15th July, 10.30am - 2.30pm

Glyme Hall,

Burford Road,

Chipping Norton OX7 5DZ

For more information, please contact

07827 235441

