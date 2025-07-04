Summer Information Fair - Dementia Oxfordshire
Come and join us to learn more about Age UK Oxfordshire’s services and hear from a wide range of other community support services who will be coming to share their information and advice with you.
Summer Information Fair
Tuesday 15th July, 10.30am - 2.30pm
Glyme Hall,
Burford Road,
Chipping Norton OX7 5DZ
For more information, please contact
07827 235441
Age UK Oxfordshire is an independent local charity. Registered charity (No. 1091529) Registered office: 10 Napier Court, Barton Lane, Abingdon, OX14 3YT.