Summer Information Fair - Dementia Oxfordshire

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 16:24 BST
Come and join us to learn more about Age UK Oxfordshire’s services and hear from a wide range of other community support services who will be coming to share their information and advice with you.

Summer Information Fair

Tuesday 15th July, 10.30am - 2.30pm

Glyme Hall,

Burford Road,

Chipping Norton OX7 5DZ

For more information, please contact

[email protected]

07827 235441

Age UK Oxfordshire is an independent local charity. Registered charity (No. 1091529) Registered office: 10 Napier Court, Barton Lane, Abingdon, OX14 3YT.

