Strummerfest will return to Banbury after a nine-year hiatus

Strummerfest is returning to Banbury after a nine-year hiatus.

Strummer Room Records will be bringing a stellar line-up of Oxfordshire's best up-and-coming orginals bands to Banbury United on July 13.

The original Strummerfest took place at Castle House (Now JT's) in the summer of 2014 and the following year, it was held at The Bell in Bicester.

Strummerfest is organised by Chris Oakes who owns Strummer Room Records, north Oxfordshire's only independent record store. Chris is working toward providing an outlet for original live music and has regularly hosted live music events at the cafe adjacent to the record shop in Cherwell Business Village, as well as the Apothecary Tap in Butchers Row, Banbury. Each event features three bands or musicians performing their own original material.

Chris said: "The ethos of Strummerfest is to give a platform to independent bands and musicians that write and perform their own material. Many of these bands are well-respected and draw large crowds when performing on the Oxford music scene and surrounding areas, but rarely get a chance to play in Banbury due to the lack of venues that promote original live music."

Strummerfest 24 Line-up: Spinner Fall / Lake Acacia / The Exact Opposite / Ghosts in the Photographs / Barrelhaus / The Foam Heads / Secret Rivals / Maisy's Rainbow Dream / Queen Eleanor's Cross / The Long Time Dead / 46 Prime.

Early bird tickets are £11 including booking fee.