STRUMMERFEST: A showcase for original local bands
North Oxfordshire's independent record store, Strummer Room Records, is gearing up to host STRUMMERFEST at Banbury United FC's stadium this Saturday. This festival is set to be a unique event, showcasing some of the county's best original rock bands.
What can attendees expect at STRUMMERFEST?
Attendees can look forward to a fantastic line-up of indie/alternative rock, post-punk, goth-rock, and more. With a diverse range of genres on display, there's something for every rock music enthusiast to enjoy.
How can you secure your spot at STRUMMERFEST?
There are still tickets available for STRUMMERFEST, and they are currently being offered at a discounted rate compared to purchasing at the door. Make sure to grab yours soon before they sell out! Ticket link: www.wegottickets.com/event/616154/
What are the event details?
Doors will open at midday, with the first band scheduled to kick off the event at 12:15pm. For a full list of the bands performing and their expected stage times, be sure to check out the ticket link for more information.
What amenities will be available at the event?
STRUMMERFEST will offer plenty of free parking for attendees, making it convenient for all to access. Additionally, food, drinks, and bar service will be available throughout the event, ensuring that guests can stay refreshed and energized while enjoying the music.
