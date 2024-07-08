STRUMMERFEST: A showcase for original local bands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a hiatus of 9 years, STRUMMERFEST is making a triumphant return to Banbury, and this time it's bigger than ever before. The event will feature 11 bands playing across 11 hours at Banbury United's Spencer Clubhouse on Saturday, July 13th.

North Oxfordshire's independent record store, Strummer Room Records, is gearing up to host STRUMMERFEST at Banbury United FC's stadium this Saturday. This festival is set to be a unique event, showcasing some of the county's best original rock bands.

What can attendees expect at STRUMMERFEST?

Attendees can look forward to a fantastic line-up of indie/alternative rock, post-punk, goth-rock, and more. With a diverse range of genres on display, there's something for every rock music enthusiast to enjoy.

STRUMMERFEST

How can you secure your spot at STRUMMERFEST?

There are still tickets available for STRUMMERFEST, and they are currently being offered at a discounted rate compared to purchasing at the door. Make sure to grab yours soon before they sell out! Ticket link: www.wegottickets.com/event/616154/

What are the event details?

Doors will open at midday, with the first band scheduled to kick off the event at 12:15pm. For a full list of the bands performing and their expected stage times, be sure to check out the ticket link for more information.

What amenities will be available at the event?