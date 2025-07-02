Strummerfest 25 at The Apothecary Tap

Strummerfest 25 Poster

Get ready to rock out at Strummerfest 25, featuring a musical tribute to The Clash and 6 other bands at The Apothecary Tap on Saturday 12th July. This is not just any music festival, this is a celebration of iconic music and craft beer in a vibrant garden setting.

Strummerfest 25 - Saturday 12th July 1pm-9:30pm

FREE ENTRY.

We are raising funds for Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service (BARKS), so please give generously.

Live Music Galore

Experience the energy and passion of live music as 7 bands take to the garden stage. Each band will bring their own unique flair to the performance, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that will have you dancing all day long.

Craft Beer Heaven

Quench your thirst with a selection of craft beers available at The Apothecary Tap. Sip on a cold, refreshing brew while enjoying the music and soaking up the summer sun. With a variety of options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect drink to complement the festival vibes.

Celebrate The Clash

Join fellow music enthusiasts in celebrating the legacy of THE CLASH, one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time. Midlands band, BLANK GENERATION perform THE BEST OF THE CLASH to unite fans old and new in a shared love for this iconic band.

Also playing are WHIFF OF HORSE, DEAD ANYWAY, THE FAITH HEALERS, THE FOAM HEADS, WUNDABYTE & MORTIFI'D.

Unforgettable Atmosphere

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Strummerfest 25, where music, beer, and good vibes collide to create a truly unforgettable experience. Whether you're a die-hard fan of The Clash or simply looking for a fun day out, this festival promises to deliver an electrifying time for all.

Don't miss out on this epic celebration of music and community. Grab your FREE tickets, gather your friends, and get ready to rock out at Strummerfest 25. See you there!

Tickets are FREE, but you can register here: wegottickets.com/event/634878

This will guarantee you a wristband which will give you access should the the venue be full. Additionally, there will be no access after 8pm without a wristband.