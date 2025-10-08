Strummer Room Records Presents… bringing original live music to Banbury’s Apothecary Tap

Strummer Room Records Presents is a vibrant live music promotion initiative based in Banbury, Oxfordshire. Operating out of the town's independent record store, Strummer Room Records, this project curates regular live music events featuring original bands and artists from across the UK. These events are typically held at The Apothecary Tap, a local venue known for its eclectic atmosphere and support of grassroots music and delicious craft beer.
🎶 What They Offer
- Regular Live Gigs: Strummer Room Records Presents organises live performances on the 1st and 3rd Fridays of each month, showcasing a diverse range of genres including punk, indie, post-punk, and experimental rock. These events provide a platform for both emerging and established artists.
- Annual Festivals: The initiative hosts larger events such as Strummerfest & ApTap Fest, a three-day music festival featuring a lineup of original local, and not so local bands. For instance, ApTap Fest 25 included performances from bands like flinch. (Glasgow), Worry (NE England), Dead Anyway (Gloucester), as well as a host of more local bands hailing from Oxford, Coventry, Northampton etc.
- Recordings and Releases: Strummer Room Records Presents also engages in the production and distribution of live recordings and compilations, available through platforms like Bandcamp. Recent releases include Dilemma - The Record Shop Recordings, Punk At The Tap, and Pet Soundz Vol. 2.
📍 Upcoming Events
For those interested in attending future events, here are some upcoming performances:
- Aqualine / iiis
- 📅 Friday, 17th October2025
- 📍 The Apothecary Tap, Banbury
- 🕢 Music starts at 7:30 pm
- 🎟️ Free entry; 18+
- The Shapes / Selver /Shanghai Hostage
- 📅 Friday, 7th November 2025
- 📍 The Apothecary Tap, Banbury
- 🕢 Music starts at 7:30 pm
- 🎟️ Free entry; 18+
- Synthanasia / Analogue Electronic Whatever / Wundabyte
- 📅 Friday, 21st November 2025
- 📍 The Apothecary Tap, Banbury
- 🕢 Music starts at 7:30 pm
- 🎟️ Free entry; 18+
- Beaker / Emma Hunter / Baby Maker
- 📅 Friday, 5th December 2025
- 📍 The Apothecary Tap, Banbury
- 🕢 Music starts at 7:30 pm
- 🎟️ Free entry; 18+
- Duck Thieves / The Caroline Bomb / Lone Voice
- 📅 Friday, 19th December 2025
- 📍 The Apothecary Tap, Banbury
- 🕢 Music starts at 7:30 pm
- 🎟️ Free entry; 18+
- The Plan / Voodoo Rays / Tea Vision
- 📅 Friday, 6th February 2026
- 📍 The Apothecary Tap, Banbury
- 🕢 Music starts at 7:30 pm
- 🎟️ Free entry; 18+
These events are part of Strummer Room Records Presents' commitment to fostering a dynamic live music scene in North Oxfordshire.
🔗 Stay Connected
- Website: www.strummerroomrecordspresents.co.uk
- Facebook: Strummer Room Records Presents
- Instagram: @strummerroomrecords
- Mixcloud: Strummer Room Records
Whether you're a local resident or visiting Banbury, Strummer Room Records Presents offers an excellent opportunity to experience live, original music in an intimate setting.