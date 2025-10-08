Strummer Room Records presents: Beaker at The Apothecary Tap

The Apothecary Tap, Banbury - Friday 5th December - Bar open at 2pm - Music starts at 7:30pm - FREE ENTRY - 18+

Strummer Room Records Presents... is thrilled to welcome the fantastic Beaker to the Apothecary Tap. This late-90s all-female indie rock band from Oxford made waves with singles like “Backgarden” and “Monster / Plastic” and left a lasting mark on the local scene. After splitting in 1999, Beaker reformed in 2024, performing at events including the Charlbury Riverside Festival in memory of their late bassist, Kim Parson.

Joining Beaker is Emma Hunter – crafting emotive, 1950s-Flamenco-inspired guitar layered with loops and intricate, cinematic vocals. Atmospheric, dramatic, and slightly dark, her music features percussive, trip-hop-inspired drums and richly woven melodies. Imagine yourself on a Mexican desert plain, somewhere in the past, as she weaves haunting harmonies and looping vocal textures. Check out her excellent album Yolanda, released this September.

Opening the night is Baby Maker, an ApTap regular. Oxford’s Baby Maker delivers a fearless blend of funk, new wave, and playful observational lyricism—his “designer dog pop slop” is the product of painstaking musical resurrection, cherry-picking influences and spinning them into something uniquely thrilling.

Beaker

Come for an unforgettable night of evocative, cinematic soundscapes, indie rock nostalgia, and experimental pop energy!

The Apothecary Tap, Banbury

FRIDAY 5th DECEMBER 2025

Bar open at 2pm

Music starts at 7:30pm

FREE ENTRY - 18+