Striking solo show Last Rites kicks off national tour at North Wall Arts Centre
Blending physical storytelling, innovative projection, and an immersive bass-heavy soundtrack, Last Rites unfolds through a Deaf man’s perspective, tracing the poignant story of Arjun as he embarks on a journey to India to perform his father’s funeral rites. The show tackles the challenges of navigating ancient Hindu traditions without the familial guidance he was denied due to his father’s refusal to learn sign language.
This 65-minute, non-verbal performance examines grief, the bonds between fathers and sons, and the complexities of parenthood. It invites audiences of all hearing abilities to witness the transformative power of loss and love, integrating British Sign Language (BSL) and creative captions for accessibility.
Ramesh Meyyappan’s masterful performance brings to life multiple generations of characters, supported by state-of-the-art visual effects and emotive sound design. Through vivid flashbacks and tender memory sequences, the production explores Arjun’s struggles not only with his past but with his present role as a father himself.
“We are delighted this piece will tour nationally to mid-scale venues, where historically underrepresented perspectives like those of our protagonist, Arjun, haven’t been given much stage time,” said Meyyappan and Mann in a joint statement. “Last Rites is a universal human story, but through a Deaf perspective. Theatre feels like the right medium to explore the experience of losing a parent and becoming one, and we hope it provokes audiences to connect and share their own stories.”
Inspired by Meyyappan and Mann’s personal experiences of losing their fathers and becoming fathers, Last Rites creates an intimate space for reflection and storytelling. The production has been met with acclaim for its innovative storytelling techniques, creating a visceral experience that resonates with diverse audiences.
Last Rites will be performed at the North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford 15 - 17 January 2025, before continuing to tour nationally, bringing its striking combination of visual artistry and heartfelt narrative to audiences across the UK.
Tickets and Tour Information
For upcoming dates and venues, visit the Ad Infinitum website or head to thenorthwall.com