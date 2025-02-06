Stowaway Festival announce second wave of their summer 2025 line-up

Acclaimed Buckinghamshire festival adds raft of exciting new acts.

Stowaway Festival have announced the second wave of artists for their 2025 event, happening over the weekend of August 15 - 17 in ancient woodlands & lakes near Stowe, Buckinghamshire.

Internationally renowned dance music superstars Jungle will perform a headline DJ set, with reggae legends The Wailers also heading to Stowaway 2025.

Another legend of reggae and punk, Don Letts, will be DJing, and Groove Armada’s Tom Findlay returns to Stowaway a year after the duo’s incredible 2024 set. Jungle icon DJ Storm, NTS’s Shy One, and Stowaway favourite Luke Una, this year DJing B2B with Prosumer, join previously announced headliners Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra, ShyFX, Derrick Carter, Horse Meat Disco, Sean Kuti, Anna Erhard, James Alexander Bright, Cousin Kula, and Webmoms in what is the best line-up yet for the fast rising festival.

Comments Tom Findlay: “I had a ball playing twice at the brilliant Stowaway last summer and so happy to be invited back this year to play disco on the Listen Here stage, either side of some of my favourite DJs…. see you on the dancefloor!”

Comments festival founder Duncan Wheeler: “The Stowaway lineup is designed to offer something for every musical taste, showcasing a diverse range of sounds across the festival each night. From late-night discos to family-friendly singalongs, each day brings something new, with our stages offering fresh experiences every evening. We want to take you on a musical adventure, whether it's exploring the woods, relaxing by the jetty, or hunting down our secret late-night ‘covers’ bar…”

Stowaway Festival was established in 2022 with a mission to provide the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world. Festival goers can dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs. Stowaway’s eclectic, uplifting musical mix is proving ever more popular - last summer the festival increased its audience by over 20%, bucking the trend in a very difficult market for the festival sector.

The artisan food & drink available on site is carefully curated, and there is wild swimming, canoeing & paddle boarding, wellness & relaxation, kid’s activities (all included in the ticket price), and a lakeside woodland spa. Made by friends, for friends, Stowaway is a secret world for you to discover.

Watch the Stowaway 2024 Aftermovie for a taste of what to expect.

Tickets from £209