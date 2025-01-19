Start the year with art and nature at the Northants and Rutland Spring Open 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northants and Rutland Spring Open is back for its 5th year, providing the perfect opportunity to kick off the new year with a celebration of art, community, and the great outdoors.

Taking place on the weekends of 8th–9th and 15th–16th February, this much-loved event has become a highlight of the exhibition calendar, welcoming visitors to embrace creativity and nature in a truly inspiring setting.

Set alongside Lamport Hall’s renowned Spring Snowdrop Walk, visitors can enjoy a unique blend of cultural and natural experiences. Stroll through the serene gardens and grounds of this Grade I listed country house, where snowdrops bloom in stunning displays (charges apply; tickets can be booked on the Lamport Hall website). The tranquil beauty of the gardens provides the ideal backdrop to complement the inspiring artworks on display.

Showcasing local talent the exhibition features a diverse range of artworks, including painting, print, textiles, sculpture, and more, showcasing the creativity of both emerging and established artists from across Northamptonshire and Rutland. It’s a wonderful chance to discover new talent, invest in original art, and immerse yourself in the vibrant arts community.

Entry to the Spring Open is free, so whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or just curious to explore something new. Chat with the artists, learn about their creative processes, and even purchase a piece to take home. The addition of Lamport Hall’s snowdrop walk offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a truly enriching day out.

Now in its fifth year, the Spring Open continues to grow in popularity, drawing visitors from near and far. It’s not just an exhibition—it’s a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, explore local creativity, and set the tone for a year filled with inspiration.

Mark your calendars and make the Northants and Rutland Spring Open part of your February plans. Bring friends, family, or come on your own—you’re guaranteed a warm welcome and an uplifting experience.

For more information, visit Northants and Rutland Open Studios. To book tickets for the Spring Snowdrop Walk and learn more about Lamport Hall, visit www.lamporthall.co.uk.