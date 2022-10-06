Bedford people are being given the chance to learn CPR for free.

In support of Restart the Heart Campaign, which runs from October 9 to 23, the Bedford John Bunyan unit of St John Ambulance is running free first aid sessions on Monday (October 10).

It will be teaching lifesaving CPR skills, and teaching people how to use a defibrillator.

Restart a Heart session

You are welcome to join the sessions at any time between 7.30pm and 9.30pm at St John House, 34 St John Street, Bedford MK42 0DH.

Trained St John Ambulance volunteers will take you through the process.