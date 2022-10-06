St John Ambulance will be giving free CPR training sessions in Bedford
Learn the lifesaving skills free of charge on Monday
By Steve Wilson, Contributor
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:24 pm
- 1 min read
In support of Restart the Heart Campaign, which runs from October 9 to 23, the Bedford John Bunyan unit of St John Ambulance is running free first aid sessions on Monday (October 10).
It will be teaching lifesaving CPR skills, and teaching people how to use a defibrillator.
You are welcome to join the sessions at any time between 7.30pm and 9.30pm at St John House, 34 St John Street, Bedford MK42 0DH.
Trained St John Ambulance volunteers will take you through the process.
Steve Wilson, the Training Lead at the Bedford John Bunyan unit said: “Learning and practicing CPR helps saves lives and will increase the number of people surviving out-of-hospital cardiac arrests”.