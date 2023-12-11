St John Ambulance calls for new Youth Team Volunteers in Banbury

St John Ambulance is calling for new volunteers to join our Youth Units in Banbury. With a variety of leadership and team roles available, you could make the difference in the development of young people within our Cadet and Badgers schemes and impart crucial lifesaving skills to the next generation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As demand for our youth schemes grow, so too does the need for new volunteers to help support our Youth Units. Youth development has always been central to St John Ambulance’s mission; our Cadets and Badgers forming one of England’s largest uniformed youth organisations in the UK with over 12,000 young people nationwide.

Youth Leaders take an active role in welcoming young people into our Cadet and Badger schemes, whilst also supporting the running of the unit behind the scenes. As a Youth Helper, you will have the opportunity to teach and mentor a diverse group of young people, with ages ranging from 5-17. From delivering vital first aid training and life skills, to nurturing confidence and self-discipline, you will play a crucial role in their development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By committing to two hours a week, volunteers will be fully supported throughout their initial training, and have the opportunity to develop first aid and leadership skills.

Banbury YSU took part in their local 2023 Remembrance Parade.

Finn Wyatt, Unit Manager at Banbury Youth Services Unit, spoke of the amazing opportunities available to our young people, saying “Cadets attend various First Aid cover events throughout the year, such as the Banbury Michaelmas fair, Banbury Canal festival, local theatre shows and music events. We try and get our Cadets out at every opportunity.”

St John Ambulance first opened its Cadet unit in Banbury during the 1930s, providing young people the chance to learn vital first aid skills, and the chance to work towards their Grand Prior award. In 2020, Carolyn Rae, Youth Unit Manager at Banbury YSU, welcomed the first Badgers in the town, allowing ages 5-10 to meet and take part in a variety of fun and interactive activities.

Could you see yourself inspiring the next generation of first aiders? We’d love to hear from you.

Our youth-facing volunteering roles can be found on our website.