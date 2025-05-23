Spurs legends to visit Banbury

Tottenham Hotspur legends Gary Mabbutt and Graham Roberts are set to bring an unforgettable evening of football nostalgia to Banbury this autumn with "An Evening with Spurs Legends."

The event, organised by Concept Events & Promotions, will not only offer fans a unique experience but also raise vital funds for local charities through a raffle and auction.

Scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM BST at the General Foods Sports and Social Club in Banbury, the evening promises to be a must-attend for Spurs supporters.

Gary Mabbutt, renowned for his distinguished career, played over 470 games for Tottenham Hotspur, while Graham Roberts, a true fan favourite, made over 200 appearances for the club. Both were integral parts of successful Spurs teams, and their collective experience promises a wealth of stories and insights for attendees.

Kevin Baker, Director of Concept Events & Promotions, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, marking a significant return for his company. "After an 18-month break, we are back!" said Baker. "This is our first show in 2025, and we have many more planned for 2026. We've been doing shows for 8 years now and had to focus on other business interests for a while. I'm really looking forward to putting on a great show. While we've done events for Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the past, this will be our first ever Spurs-themed show, which makes it particularly exciting."

Attendees can look forward to a night filled with captivating stories and insights from the two footballing icons during a live unscripted interview. The evening will also feature an interactive Q&A session, allowing fans to pose their own questions to Mabbutt and Roberts. Adding to the entertainment, host Ian Richards will provide a welcome and a stand-up comedy set.

A key highlight of the event will be the opportunity for VIP guests to participate in an exclusive meet and greet with Gary Mabbutt and Graham Roberts. These VIPs will also have a unique chance for photo opportunities with the legends, who will be bringing along the prestigious FA Cup and UEFA Cup.

Visit www.liveshowtickets.co.uk for ticket prices and more information.