Spitfire Girls is a fitting tribute to the women of the Air Transport Auxiliary

It takes many people to make a war, be that in defence or attack.

The women of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) played a vital role in World War 2, flying aircraft between stations, often in bad weather, alone, without radio or navigation aids other than a map, and unarmed. You wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a plane now with a brief like that and with so little training, but then, well needs must.

Those who flew in the ATA were drawn from across the Empire and beyond. Routinely disparaged by men, they nevertheless delivered well over 300,000 aircraft of 147 types. When the first ATA pilot flew a Wellington bomber single handed to her destination the male ground crew searched the plane, unable to believe that a woman could do such a thing.

Spitfire Girls, written by Katherine Senior and performed by Tilted Wig Productions at The Theatre Chipping Norton, is peppered with stories like this and makes the point convincingly that the main handicap to their service was that they were women. But behind and within the general struggles lay personal stories that contained both tragedy and triumph.

Laura Matthews as Dotty and Katherine Senior as Bett

The play is set in 1959 and in flashback to 1943-45. We begin in the Spitfire pub, owned and run by Bett Finlay (Katherine Bett), a doughty, long-suffering landlady struggling on her own but valiantly carrying on. On New Years’ Eve she is visited by Dotty (Laura Matthews), her younger sister, with whom she joined the ATA in 1943. They were two of only a few chosen, and neither had experience of flying. Dotty couldn't even drive. Yet they quickly completed their training and entered service together at the same air base.

Personal relations may compromise a mission where lives are at stake, and this is so here, for while they may love each other their separate personalities and desires come close to jeopardising their work. Add a handsome young pilot, Tom (Samuel Tracy) to the mix and you have a recipe for trouble.

There is some good acting in this production, and some nice choreography, artfully bringing dance to the mix. Katherine Senior portrays Bett as a rather stiff, overly cautious character, slightly aloof and anxious, who tries hard to do her duty, which includes protecting her fiery, sometimes reckless younger sister. Their father (Jack Hulland) almost scuppers their service to have them back at home on the farm, yet he too has his reasons and his tragedy. Fortunately, they are supported by their Commanding Officer (Kirsty Cox), a doughty Scot based somewhat on the real life Pauline Gower, who eventually won respect for the ATA, and arguably for women generally.

Though the play deals directly with the issue of prejudice against women at the time, it ignores that of race. Tom is a Black pilot, and Samual Tracy also plays Jimmy, a Black bartender. Racism is likely to have been as prevalent than as misogyny, if not more so, yet this does not receive a mention. That is clearly a decision by the playwright and the Company, and to have included it would have made it a different play. But it left me wondering if something important had been left out.

Laura Matthews as Dotty

Spitfire Girls is a respectful memorial to the women of the ATA. It is also a moving and enjoyable piece of theatre.

The play is on a nationwide tour, moving from Chipping Norton May 17 to Malvern Theatres 20-24 May and Birmingham Rep’ 16-21 June.