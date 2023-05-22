News you can trust since 1838
Sounds of Broadway will be heard in Brackley as theatre goers are encouraged 'brush up their Shakespeare!'

The sounds of Broadway will be heard in Brackley as theatre goers are encouraged to dance the night away!

By David TaylorContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:25 BST
Brackley Jubilee ChoirBrackley Jubilee Choir
Brackley Jubilee Choir

Brackley Jubilee Choir will be presenting the musical extravaganza; ‘Brush Up On Your Shakespeare' at the Egerton Hall in Brackley on Saturday July 1 (7.30pm), with choral medleys from shows that have been inspired by The Bard's plays, such as Kiss me Kate and West Side Story.

Chair of Brackley Jubilee Choir, Auriel Warwick, said: “This concert is taking place in an alternative venue to the usual St Peter’s Church, Brackley, and we are delighted to be able to perform a lighter music programme at Brackley’s newest events venue, Egerton Hall, located right at the heart of Brackley’s most recent community development at Radstone Fields.

“Brackley Jubilee Choir has been part of Brackley’s cultural life for the past 46 years and Egerton Hall provides us with an opportunity to welcome both regular and new audience members from the growing Brackley and district community to join us for what we anticipate will be an enjoyable and entertaining event. Those who plan to be with us are reminded to please bring their ‘Jazz Hands’ with them, and be ready sing and dance the night away!”

Brackley Jubilee Choir is a mixed voice choir based in Brackley, originally formed in 1977 to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee. It rehearses every Tuesday 7.30pm to 9.15pm at the Baptist Church, Waynflete Close, Brackley, NN13 6AE. New members are always welcome to join the choir at their rehearsal evenings.

