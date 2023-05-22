Sounds of Broadway will be heard in Brackley as theatre goers are encouraged 'brush up their Shakespeare!'

The sounds of Broadway will be heard in Brackley as theatre goers are encouraged to dance the night away!

Brackley Jubilee Choir

Brackley Jubilee Choir will be presenting the musical extravaganza; ‘Brush Up On Your Shakespeare' at the Egerton Hall in Brackley on Saturday July 1 (7.30pm), with choral medleys from shows that have been inspired by The Bard's plays, such as Kiss me Kate and West Side Story.

Chair of Brackley Jubilee Choir, Auriel Warwick, said: “This concert is taking place in an alternative venue to the usual St Peter’s Church, Brackley, and we are delighted to be able to perform a lighter music programme at Brackley’s newest events venue, Egerton Hall, located right at the heart of Brackley’s most recent community development at Radstone Fields.

“Brackley Jubilee Choir has been part of Brackley’s cultural life for the past 46 years and Egerton Hall provides us with an opportunity to welcome both regular and new audience members from the growing Brackley and district community to join us for what we anticipate will be an enjoyable and entertaining event. Those who plan to be with us are reminded to please bring their ‘Jazz Hands’ with them, and be ready sing and dance the night away!”