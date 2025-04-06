Smart Ageing Summit returns to Oxford with speakers including Angela Rippon and Dr Louise Newson

The Smart Ageing Summit

After the overwhelming success of last year’s summit, the innovative Smart Ageing Summit, organised by the not-for-profit Oxford Longevity Project, will return to Oxford University again in June to explore the question: how we can age smarter and better right now?

Created by The Oxford Longevity Project, a not-for-profit project that produces public service webinars around the latest scientific breakthroughs in ageing, the event will see speakers such as: menopause expert Dr Louise Newson; new OLP board member Sir Muir Gray ( an internationally renowned authority on healthcare systems) who will join forces for a talk with broadcaster Angela Rippon and Clinical Oncologist Dr Wafaa Abdel-Hadi. They’ll all come together to explore this year’s theme: the vital link between mental health and mindset and longevity.

Founded by Oxford Professors Denis Noble and Sir Christopher Ball, Oxford College doctor Dr Paul Ch'en, and Harvard MBA and Oxford-based patient advocate Leslie Kenny, the summit will take place at the prestigious Rhodes House, Oxford University (home of Rhodes Scholars and an historic Grade II listed building) on the 7th of June. This exciting event promises to include networking, engaged discussions and thought-provoking sessions on topics such as: moving at any age, the power of the placebo effect, the power of hormones and modifiable lifestyle habits that trump our genetics. Wendy Welpton and Jane Tarrant will also be leading functional movements and breathing habit breaks throughout the day.

“We all know that connecting with our tribe and living in vibrant communities is one of the keys to longer, healthier lives, so it’s fantastic to bring together such a unique group of leading experts and welcome some amazing new speakers for our third event to discuss the science of ageing in the prestigious setting of Rhodes House. Oxford Healthspan is also proud to sponsor this important event to empower the public with actionable tips to live better, right now,” says Co-Founder of the Oxford Longevity Project and CEO of Oxford Healthspan Leslie Kenny.

For more information, visit: oxfordlongevityproject.org