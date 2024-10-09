Six of the Best Concert at St Mary's Church
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local choirs will once again take part in Rotary Club of Banbury's annual Six of the Best Concert to be held at St Mary's in Banbury on Saturday 12th October at 7pm
The local choirs taking part are Pop Voices and Voice Masters; Rock Choir; 5 Ways Harmony; Local Vocals and Banbury Operatic Society
Tickets will be sold at the door at £10 each. If possible, please bring cash as Wi-Fi is bad at the church and often card payments do not work!
Doors open at 6.00pm and there will be a bar.
As always, the proceeds go towards helping local charities: Katharine House Hospice, SocialEyes, RVS Dementia,The Food Bank etc.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.