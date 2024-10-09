Six of the Best Concert at St Mary's Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local choirs will once again take part in Rotary Club of Banbury's annual Six of the Best Concert to be held at St Mary's in Banbury on Saturday 12th October at 7pm

The local choirs taking part are Pop Voices and Voice Masters; Rock Choir; 5 Ways Harmony; Local Vocals and Banbury Operatic Society

Tickets will be sold at the door at £10 each. If possible, please bring cash as Wi-Fi is bad at the church and often card payments do not work!

Doors open at 6.00pm and there will be a bar.

As always, the proceeds go towards helping local charities: Katharine House Hospice, SocialEyes, RVS Dementia,The Food Bank etc.