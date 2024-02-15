Sip n' Paint extravaganza coming to Bicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sip n' Paint event in Bicester is set to take place on Monday, March 4th, at 6.30pm at a stylish venue Bure Farm Pub, Bure Park, Bicester OX26 3HA. This unique event offers attendees the opportunity to indulge in a two-in-one experience: painting and socializing. Paint this beautiful Humming Bird Painting .

Upon arrival, participants will be greeted with all the necessary painting supplies, including canvases, brushes, and a variety of vibrant paints.

"This event is all about bringing people together and have fun through art," says Irina Sirbu the event organiser. "We wanted to create a relaxed and welcoming environment where people can create fun memories. "

Event details

Throughout the evening, guests can sip on a selection of beverages available for purchase at the venue's bar. From wine and beer to non-alcoholic options, there's something for everyone to enjoy while painting and mingling with fellow attendees.

"Whether you're a seasoned painter or trying your hand at painting for the first time, this event welcomes all skill levels and interests."

Tickets for the Sip n' Paint event can be purchased in advance online Buy tickets here or check Artsy Vibe Events Facebook Page With limited seating available, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure participation in this exciting artistic experience.

