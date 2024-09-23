Silverstone Museum launches #GirlsWill 2024 - plus free entry for girls this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverstone Museum is on track to encourage even more females to take pole position in motorsport careers as its #GirlsWill campaign gets off to a roaring start this October. Back by popular demand, the Museum’s Girls Go Free offer returns to grant free entry throughout October to all girls under the age of 18 in a bid to drive more females into the industry.

The Museum announced the return of its phenomenally popular #GirlsWill campaign, with this year’s fun-packed schedule geared up to be even bigger and better. The exciting, exclusive events on offer throughout October, has been extensively expanded and are aimed at driving greater diversity in motorsport, encouraging girls and young women to study STEM subjects and consider careers in the sector.

A host of famous faces have again pledged their support for the campaign, including F1 racing drivers Lando Norris and Alex Albon. They’ve been joined by inspirational women forging successful careers within the sector who’ve welcomed the Museum’s #GirlsWill campaign including Channel 4’s Lee McKenzie, F1A’s Doriane Pin, F4’s Chloe Chong and many more.

See the video here: youtu.be/_a2FjvOMGnI

Girls Go Free in October at Silverstone Museum

Silverstone Museum is gearing up for a momentous month-long campaign which will bring together researchers from across the globe and stars from the world of motorsport in its commitment to help steer young people pursuing careers within the fast-paced industry. There will be assorted activities, supported by a range of partners including More Than Equal, Girls On Track and pioneering women within the industry in recognition of the rapidly rising number of female followers of motorsport. Highlights of the activities and events planned include:

Sekhmet Racing will host a Q&A session sharing insights about running a professional race team and competing in this year’s inaugural Women's International Motorcycle Championship on October 5th

McLaren STEM Panel on October 19th

Girls On Track will be attending with a pop-up event on October 26th

Motorsport UK Inclusion panel on October 29th

F1 broadcaster Lee McKenzie Q&A and book signing session on October 29th

STEM in eSports and Karting Insight session with Driven By Us on October 30th

Archive Handling sessions staged throughout the month on October 9th/17th/23rd

The majority of the planned events and additional activities taking place throughout October will be included in the entry cost.

Silverstone Museum Chief Executive Phil Lawrie said: “We are thrilled to announce that our #GirlsWill campaign is making a roaring return this October. This year’s campaign offers even more exclusive events and activities aimed at inspiring girls and women to consider careers in the motorsport industry.

“We are also delighted to bring back our hugely popular Girls Go Free initiative with free entry for all girls under 18 throughout October. We look forward to welcoming many more visitors this October to enjoy a world-class experience at the Museum where we continue to inspire the next generation of motorsport stars.”

Visitors can purchase additional tickets to attend a prestigious research forum, taking place on October 2nd, featuring keynote speaker Jean Williams, a professor in sport history and author specialising in women’s history and motorsport. Fellow motorsport author Jon Saltinstall will make a guest appearance alongside Christine Lezotte PhD, and Estelle Clapham, founder of the Collective Drive and the Female Drive, who will be joined by Dr Barbara Horley and Rachel Bichener.

Based at the entrance to the world-famous Silverstone racing circuit, home of the British Grand Prix, the Museum showcases the best of British motor racing inspiring visitors with the stories of the sport and the contribution it has on technology, innovation and society.

For more information visit: www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/learn/girlswill/