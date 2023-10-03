Motorsport fans will be able to take their place on the iconic winner’s podium at Silverstone Circuit where their Formula One heroes have celebrated race successes as part of a new addition to Silverstone Museum’s Winter Tours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The museum announced tickets are now on sale for its exclusive Winter Tours, which are back by popular demand this December.

The race is on to book places, available for a limited time only, for F1 fans and visitors to secure their spot on one of the hugely popular Winter Tours, which will run hourly everyday from December 15 – 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year there will be new additional attractions to enjoy on the tours, including access to the world famous podium, which has been graced by sporting stars including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and many more racing champions.

Silverstone Museum Announces Return Of Winning Winter Tours

The podium photo opportunity is part of the winning Winter Tours staged by Silverstone Museum, which gives visitors the chance to get up close to Silverstone Circuit like never before.

Tour ticket holders will experience a 60-minute guided bus tour of the world-famous track, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in October, enter a fully equipped pit garage to relive those race day moments and take first place on the legendary race winner’s podium.

Visitors will be taken on a fascinating tour of the British Grand Prix circuit aboard an executive double decker bus, which will follow sites of some of the circuit’s most iconic and historic moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tours offer a unique opportunity to discover more about some of the most momentous moments in motorsport history and walk the circuit where it all happened with access to the pit wall and the opportunity to wave the chequered flag at the finish line.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are delighted to announce our Winter Tours are making a welcome comeback and tickets are on sale now. Due to popular demand, we are bringing back our Winter Tours with all the favourite features from last year’s terrific tours, plus the exciting new additions for this year.”

This year all Winter Tours are fully accessible for all, with a wheelchair accessible vehicle available on every session alongside additional seats for friends and family to accompany any wheelchair users undertaking the tour.

Silverstone Museum Winter Tour ticket holders will also be treated to a hot drink and brownie plus entrance to the museum is included as part of this unique tour package.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for the Silverstone Museum Winter Tours cost just £39.50 and include access to the museum where visitors can enjoy numerous exhibits and experiences including Pit Stop challenges, race the iconic Silverstone circuit on the museum’s Scalextric track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car. Silverstone Museum is located trackside at the iconic Silverstone circuit allowing visitors access to see the legendary racetrack during their visit.