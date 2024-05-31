Shutford Midsummer Fete will be taking place this June, 22nd
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shutford village Midsummer Fete will be taking place on Saturday, 22 June from 1-5pm on the Manor Field at the end of Church Lane, Shutford.
Entry is free.
The fete includes a dog show, dance display, tug of war, stalls, refreshments and games, all in a lovely setting.
Profits raised will go towards the upkeep of our lovely village church and BYHP - Because Young People Matter, a Banbury based charity that helps young people with education, homelessness and mental health issues.