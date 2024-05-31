Shutford Midsummer Fete will be taking place this June, 22nd

By Helen NixseamanContributor
Published 31st May 2024, 12:49 BST
The Shutford village Midsummer Fete will be taking place on Saturday, 22 June from 1-5pm on the Manor Field at the end of Church Lane, Shutford.

Parking will be available and is signposted as you drive into Shutford from Banbury.

Entry is free.

The fete includes a dog show, dance display, tug of war, stalls, refreshments and games, all in a lovely setting.

Shutford village Midsummer Fete will also be holding a dog show as part of the day's events.Shutford village Midsummer Fete will also be holding a dog show as part of the day's events.
Profits raised will go towards the upkeep of our lovely village church and BYHP - Because Young People Matter, a Banbury based charity that helps young people with education, homelessness and mental health issues.

