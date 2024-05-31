Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shutford village Midsummer Fete will be taking place on Saturday, 22 June from 1-5pm on the Manor Field at the end of Church Lane, Shutford.

Parking will be available and is signposted as you drive into Shutford from Banbury.

Entry is free.

The fete includes a dog show, dance display, tug of war, stalls, refreshments and games, all in a lovely setting.

