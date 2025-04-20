Shipston Proms Music Festival 2025 taking shape
For this year the Shipston Introducing competition will be taking place at 2pm on Friday, 8 June in the Scout Hut with two categories – soloists/duos and bands. Applications can be made via the Shipston Proms Music Festival website - shipstonproms.org/shipston-introducing - with the winners receiving a spot on the main stage on the last night of the Proms and £50. In 2024 the categories were won by Grace Rashbrooke (soloist/duos) and Mad-thingz (band)
The launch night on Friday, 13 June will feature cowboy hats and rhinestones at the ready, for an evening of country and western music with Country Bound with their fantastic line-up of musicians.
Amongst other high-quality acts on the program are the Youth Chorus of Longborough Opera who will be giving the Proms an exclusive performance at an afternoon picnic at the Scout Hut on 15 June. They are preparing for their performance for Dido and Aeneas as part of the Longborough Festival Opera Season 2025.
Other favorites will return again including Open Mic Night, Folk Night, Pubs & Café trails, Mrs. Porters Chamberpot Pourri, Songs From the Shows, Young Musicians Concert and music at Cotswolds Distillery.
The very popular IBIZA-on-Stour event will return again for 2025 on Saturday 21st June headlined by Judge Jules, supported by Rich Harvey, Harry Sounds and Tim Samsara, so lots of lasers and dancing to the Ibiza sound.
Before the last night we will be having an evening of Britpop music with Oasis ’96 on Friday, 27 June in the Townsend Hall, who will be playing all the Oasis classics up to 1996.
Then the last night in the market square of Shipston-on-Stour (a free event) will take place from 7pm on Saturday, 28 June, and will feature as headliners the RPJ Band, The Reggulites, Thom Kirkpatrick and the two winners from the Shipston Introducing competition.
For the paid events on the Shipston Proms Music Festival tickets can be purchased either from The Richard Harvey Collection (27 Church Street, Shipston-on-Stour) or via the Shipston Proms Eventbrite account online.