Shipston Proms 2024 launch night features The Dropouts and Thom Kirkpatrick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tickets are available from the Shipston Proms Eventbrite webpage and are priced at £15 + Eventbrite fee.
This is the first night of the latest 16-day journey of music from classical to rock from the Shipston Proms committee and not to be missed.
This is the 26th edition of the Shipston Proms (with two years missed due to the COVID pandemic) with the program decided by the talents of the Shipston Proms committee, including Tim and Helen Porter who have been involved with every edition.
The music events take place in pubs, halls, schools, and churches both in Shipston-on-Stour and the surrounding villages such as Brailes, Ilmington, Barcheston, and Tredington.
The Dropouts based in Gloucestershire towns, Moreton-in-Marsh and Cheltenham, wowed the Shipston Proms 2023 last night's audience with a great set of rock covers from Queen, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, and Motorhead to name a few. They are excited again to perform at this year’s Proms.
The Dropouts will be supported by a totally counterpoint act with 21st century one-man band Thom Kirkpatrick from Leamington Spa.
He is really looking forward to performing for the first time at the Shipston Proms and plays his music using loops on guitar, keyboards, and drums to create a multi-layered sound. He covers songs such as Uptown Funk and Starlight (Superman Lovers).