Shipston Proms 2024 launch night features The Dropouts and Thom Kirkpatrick

Tickets are available from the Shipston Proms Eventbrite webpage and are priced at £15 + Eventbrite fee.

This is the first night of the latest 16-day journey of music from classical to rock from the Shipston Proms committee and not to be missed.

This is the 26th edition of the Shipston Proms (with two years missed due to the COVID pandemic) with the program decided by the talents of the Shipston Proms committee, including Tim and Helen Porter who have been involved with every edition.

The Dropouts Live at Shipston Proms 2023 (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

The music events take place in pubs, halls, schools, and churches both in Shipston-on-Stour and the surrounding villages such as Brailes, Ilmington, Barcheston, and Tredington.

The Dropouts based in Gloucestershire towns, Moreton-in-Marsh and Cheltenham, wowed the Shipston Proms 2023 last night's audience with a great set of rock covers from Queen, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, and Motorhead to name a few. They are excited again to perform at this year’s Proms.

The Dropouts will be supported by a totally counterpoint act with 21st century one-man band Thom Kirkpatrick from Leamington Spa.

