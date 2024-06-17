Shipston Proms 2024 Kicks off with Sponsors Night
The Blue Bean Café hosts Sharon & Karl Peacock, who are Gold Sponsors for the event, had set up their café as an intimate setting with hot snacks and canapes on offer complimented with the drinks served by the Shipston Proms committee.
The sponsors for the Shipston Proms are a very important element in funding the event, going along with the raffle sales and money in buckets. As Shipston Proms committee chair Charlotte Haines said to the assembled sponsors and committee members ‘The sponsorship we get in for the event is very important as the last two Proms have cost over £30,000 each to put on, so we really appreciate the support we get from our Sponsors’
In attendance was the Mayor of Shipston John Dinnie, and his wife, Deputy Mayor Tony Booth along with other members of the Shipston Town Council. The Proms committee is always grateful for the support of the Shipston Town Council including funding and the necessary road closures for the last night, this year on Saturday 6th July in the main square.
Other sponsor companies in attendance included Diamond Sponsors PRJ Flooring Services and Platinum Sponsors Wigwam Self Storage, Ryse 3D and GOHR and Gold Sponsors Bower Willis Designs, Peter Clarke Estate Agents, Immediate Mortgage Solutions, Simon Healey Paddocks & Grounds, BBI Services, Independent Estate Agency IMS. They were joined by Miles Private Hire and Shipston Spokes as Silver and Bronze sponsors respectively.
So, on Friday 21st June there is the launch night at Townsend Hall with The DropOuts supported by Thom Kirkpatrick, Amber Liadan at the Howard Arms Ilmington and Fields Apart at the Lazy Pub, Shipston will be taking place.
