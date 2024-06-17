Shipston Proms 2024 Kicks off with Sponsors Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shipston Proms 2024 officially kicked off with the Sponsors evening, which took place at the Blue Bean Café in Shipston-on-Stour.

The Blue Bean Café hosts Sharon & Karl Peacock, who are Gold Sponsors for the event, had set up their café as an intimate setting with hot snacks and canapes on offer complimented with the drinks served by the Shipston Proms committee.

The sponsors for the Shipston Proms are a very important element in funding the event, going along with the raffle sales and money in buckets. As Shipston Proms committee chair Charlotte Haines said to the assembled sponsors and committee members ‘The sponsorship we get in for the event is very important as the last two Proms have cost over £30,000 each to put on, so we really appreciate the support we get from our Sponsors’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In attendance was the Mayor of Shipston John Dinnie, and his wife, Deputy Mayor Tony Booth along with other members of the Shipston Town Council. The Proms committee is always grateful for the support of the Shipston Town Council including funding and the necessary road closures for the last night, this year on Saturday 6th July in the main square.

The Shipston Proms Sponsors with the Mayor (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

Other sponsor companies in attendance included Diamond Sponsors PRJ Flooring Services and Platinum Sponsors Wigwam Self Storage, Ryse 3D and GOHR and Gold Sponsors Bower Willis Designs, Peter Clarke Estate Agents, Immediate Mortgage Solutions, Simon Healey Paddocks & Grounds, BBI Services, Independent Estate Agency IMS. They were joined by Miles Private Hire and Shipston Spokes as Silver and Bronze sponsors respectively.