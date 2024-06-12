Shipston Proms 2024: first weekend primed and ready
Also, on the same day Amber Liadan and her band (who won the Shipston Introducing Band contest) will be performing at the Howard Arms in Ilmington, as well as the Shout Choir at Burmington Picnic (tickets £8 on the door), and Fields Apart at the Lazy Pug in Shipston.
Onto Saturday 22nd June the amazing Shipston Town Band will be performing in the town square late morning before Baby Jools and The Jazzaholics will be performing at the Townsend Hall with The Stoned Hillbillies playing at the George Inn in Lower Brailes.
On Sunday 23rd June V5 will be entertaining in the early afternoon at El Café before at 2 pm the 2024 edition of Shipston Introducing is taking place at the Scot Hut in Shipston. At this event, a solo or duet and a band will be crowned winners and get to take part in the last night of the Shipston Proms in the town square on Saturday 6th July.
For tickets for the events at the Townsend Hall either get your tickets from The Richard Harvey Collection or from the Shipston Proms Eventbrite page (www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/united-kingdom/shipston-proms/)