Send a message, change a life...from Banbury's Lock 29

Oqba Hashad, one of the Write for Rights cases

All are very welcome to join members of Banbury Amnesty International Group at Lock 29 in Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre on Saturday, 30 November 10.30am to 3.00pm to write messages of solidarity to individuals suffering human rights abuses in different parts of the world.

Feel free to drop by, even for just a few minutes.

As part of Amnesty's "Write for Rights" campaign, nine individual cases of injustice have been selected for action. They include Ana de Silva Miguel, a young woman in Angola jailed for peacefully expressing her political views on TikTok, and Victor Joel Rodrigo Paredes, a young man in Argentina, seeking justice for having been blinded in one eye by security forces during a peaceful protest. Particularly shocking is the case of Oqba Hashad, a student in Egypt (pictured) who has been arbitrarily detained for nearly five years without trial solely because of his brother's human rights activism.

Information will be provided on the day to enable you to send a brief message of support and solidarity. If you wish you can also send an appeal letter to the relevant foreign Government.

Each year hundreds of thousands of such messages are sent by supporters of the Write for Rights campaign all over the world. And each year the result is that some of the individuals selected are released or gain improved access or treatment. It's a real opportunity to make a difference to someone suffering serious injustice.

For any queries, please contact Ian Myson, Chair of Banbury Amnesty Group at [email protected]