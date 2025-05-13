Self build show ‘Build It Live’ 2025 returns to Oxfordshire

One way to find the perfect home is to either transform an existing home or build your own property from scratch.

Build It Magazine, who are behind the popular interactive ‘Build It Live’ shows, are experts in bringing together some of the UK’s most experienced independent property specialists all under one roof to share their expertise to help make your next property project a success.

The next ‘Build It Live’ show takes place at the Bicester Motion Events Centre on theweekend of 7 and 8 June 2025 (formerly Bicester Heritage) where you can hear top tips from first time self builders who will be sharing their self build experiences with visitors at the shows.

Alongside inspirational speakers and the opportunity to see all the latest building products, visitors can take advantage of free advice clinics and free one to one sessions with Build It magazine’s independent consultants who can look at your plans and talk through your own project in detail, offering plenty of free advice and top tips.

Free 1 to 1 advice at Build It Live Bicester

Visitors can also find out about all the latest home and building technology from the hundreds of exhibitors at the show including discovering all the latest heat pump options and the grants available.Learn about the pros and cons of the different building techniques available when deciding to build or extend your own home.

All the interactive ‘Build It Live’ Shows are organised by the UK’s number one Self Build Magazine, Build It. (see the latest ABC audit circulation figures).

What you can expect when you visit ‘Build It Live’

Free one-to-one consultations with expert planners, architects, project managers and cost specialists.

Free Seminars at Build It Live Bicester

Thousands of products to touch, see and compare at exhibitor stands

Invaluable seminar & masterclass content including popular advice clinics:

The Heating Advice Clinic

Basement Advice Clinic

Meet Exhibitors at Build it Live

Extension Advice Clinic

Build Cost Clinic

Visitors can also talk to leading exhibitors offering home design & build packages including turnkey building options and oak frame specialists. Exhibitors will also include companies who have won prestigious Build It Awards for their outstanding projects or products.

A full list of exhibitors including those at the Bicester show in June can be found here

Dan-Wood

Each show will have a ‘The Land Zone’ incorporating Build It’s Plotbrowser.com, the UK’s free online plot finding service. This area gives visitors all they need to know about finding land across the UK along with a gallery of currently available plots of land in the region plus the latest service-plot projects across the UK.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets are now on sale from the website. The standard ticket price will be £12 per person. Children under 16 are admitted free with an accompanying adult.

Open Saturday between 10am and 5pm and Sunday between 10am and 4.30pm. Tickets are valid on either day or can be used to attend on both days.

For further information and to book tickets visit www.builditlive.co.uk

Build It Live Shows in 2025/2026:

Bicester Motion Events Centre on 7 and 8 June 2025 (formerly Bicester Heritage - ex RAF Bicester), Buckingham Road, Bicester. Please use postcode: OX26 5HA

Westpoint Arena, Exeter on 13 and 14 September 2025

The Kent Event Centre (Kent County Showground, Detling, Maidstone ME14 3JF) which takes place on 21 – 22 February 2026.

ABOUT BUILD IT LIVE

For more than 30 years, Build It magazine has been providing expert guidance, advice and inspiration for people looking to build their own home, renovate a property or undertake an extension of conversion project.

As Britain’s longest running self build magazine, Build It is an indispensable monthly guide to custom home building, DIY and renovation.

Bringing the magazine to life, Build It Live is the annual exhibition, designed to provide face-to-face inspiration, thousands of products and expert consultations all under one roof.

The interactive exhibitions take place annually in Kent, Oxfordshire and Devon.