Secondhand September - Swap don’t Shop!

Banbury will mark International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies with a special Clothes Swap Event on Sunday 7 September 2025, from 2–5pm at the Cromwell Lodge Hotel Marquee, North Bar Street.

Are you one of the 75% of consumers who believe that sustainability in fashion is important? We invite you to bring along good-quality clean clothes you no longer wear and exchange them for something “new to you.” It’s a fun, sustainable way to refresh your wardrobe costing only a £5 donation to the chosen charity. Extending the active life of clothes by swapping instead of buying helps cut waste, reduces fast-fashion demand, and lowers the carbon footprint linked to clothing production, directly supporting the global call for cleaner air and a healthier planet.

Alongside the swapping rails, there will be information on repairing and repurposing textiles, light refreshments, and a welcoming space to connect with others who share an interest in eco-friendly choices. Everyone is welcome – come along, bring clothes to swap, and celebrate blue skies with community spirit and style.

The Rules

Ready, Steady, Swap!

The event is for individuals who are swapping clothes for personal use only (No Dealers)

Please ensure you have your £5 cash and clothes ready to donate at the door. No clothes/No entry.

Maximum of 5 items of clothing (No shoes, underwear, accessories or jewellery).

Please make sure all donated clothes are washed and in good condition.

Please bring your own hangers & reusable bag if possible.

No Returns - Your donated items will not be returned to you, they will be used for the next event.

We can’t wait to welcome you!