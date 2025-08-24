Secondhand September - Swap don’t Shop!
Are you one of the 75% of consumers who believe that sustainability in fashion is important? We invite you to bring along good-quality clean clothes you no longer wear and exchange them for something “new to you.” It’s a fun, sustainable way to refresh your wardrobe costing only a £5 donation to the chosen charity. Extending the active life of clothes by swapping instead of buying helps cut waste, reduces fast-fashion demand, and lowers the carbon footprint linked to clothing production, directly supporting the global call for cleaner air and a healthier planet.
Alongside the swapping rails, there will be information on repairing and repurposing textiles, light refreshments, and a welcoming space to connect with others who share an interest in eco-friendly choices. Everyone is welcome – come along, bring clothes to swap, and celebrate blue skies with community spirit and style.
The Rules
- The event is for individuals who are swapping clothes for personal use only (No Dealers)
- Please ensure you have your £5 cash and clothes ready to donate at the door. No clothes/No entry.
- Maximum of 5 items of clothing (No shoes, underwear, accessories or jewellery).
- Please make sure all donated clothes are washed and in good condition.
- Please bring your own hangers & reusable bag if possible.
- No Returns - Your donated items will not be returned to you, they will be used for the next event.
We can’t wait to welcome you!