Rotary Young Musician Competition 2025

By Valerie Kempster
Contributor
Published 17th Nov 2024, 14:47 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Rotary Young Musician Competition will be held at Warriner School, Bloxham, on Saturday 8th February 2025.

The 2025 Young Musician Competition will be held at Warriner School, Bloxham, on Saturday 8th February 2025.

Trophies will be awarded to the winners of each class throughout the competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prize of £100 will be awarded to the Young Musician of the Year and £25 to the Junior Young Musician of the Year.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

For more information and to download an entry form go to www.banburyrotaryclub.org.uk

The closing date for entry is Saturday 30th November 2024.

Do join us and help make this another really successful year of competition!

Related topics:Bloxham
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice