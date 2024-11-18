Rotary Young Musician Competition 2025
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Rotary Young Musician Competition will be held at Warriner School, Bloxham, on Saturday 8th February 2025.
The 2025 Young Musician Competition will be held at Warriner School, Bloxham, on Saturday 8th February 2025.
Trophies will be awarded to the winners of each class throughout the competition.
A prize of £100 will be awarded to the Young Musician of the Year and £25 to the Junior Young Musician of the Year.
For more information and to download an entry form go to www.banburyrotaryclub.org.uk
The closing date for entry is Saturday 30th November 2024.
Do join us and help make this another really successful year of competition!