Rollright Trust family open day
Bank Holiday Monday 25th August, a fantastic day out for the whole family
On Bank Holiday Monday (25th August) the Rollright Trust are hosting their annual Family Open day at the ancient Rollright Stones, Little Rollright, from 11am - 5pm.
Attractions will include Wood Turning, Archaeology, Astronomy, Weaving, Amateur Radio, Dowsing, Crystals, Wildlife Trust, Fortune Telling and more...
Limited facilities on site. Bring a picnic and everything you need for a fantastic afternoon in an idyllic ancient setting with fantastic views into Shakespeare's county.
Off-road marshalled car parking.
Entry £2 adults, Child £1.