Rollright Stones look forward to a busy season

The Rollright Stone monuments , spanning from early Neolithic up to Bronze age, remain one of the most fascinating and mystical ancient monuments in the country and are globally recognised as such. The Rollright Trust who own and maintain the site look forward to a very busy season with an anticipated footfall in excess of 24,000 visitors.

Visiting the site you walk in the footsteps of our ancient predecessors and enjoy terrific views into Warwickshire and Oxfordshire , spectacular sunsets and on clear nights, sparkling views of the stars and planets from a nationally recognised Dark Sky site and the home base for the Chipping Norton Amateur Astronomu Group.

For all local amateur artists we have a drawing/sketching/painting event on Saturday 13th of April where we invite local artists to produce a picture from inside or outside of the ancient Kings Men stone circle. Open to everyone, but spaces are limited, anyone interested and for full details in taking part please contact: [email protected]

Kings Men stone circle looking north

Over the season we will welcome various groups to the site including a visit on the 1st of May early morning (05.30AM) by the spectacular the Owlswick Morris dancers to dance in the summer and watch the sunrise - add this to your diary, wrap up warm and join in the celebration.

On August Bank Holiday Monday , 26th August, we have a Family Open day where we invite a range of crafts and activities to entertain our visitors, a great afternoon out for all the family.

Voted as one of the Seven Wonders of the Cotswolds, pack a picnic, bring the kids and share in the history and mystery of this historic monument.