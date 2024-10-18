Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury Record Fair returns to Banbury United FC on Sunday 27th October with specialist dealers with 1000s of records, rarities and bargains.

In addition, discover the perfect storage solution for your vinyl record collection with JC23 Modular Storage Systems. Customizable to your taste, space, and budget, the modular storage system holds up to 150 LPs and 12-inch records per drawer.

Cultured Audio, your local specialist in audio retail will also be attending, showcasing their new range of Pro-ject and Rega Hi-Fi equipment.

Banbury Record Fair

We will also be joined by The Smiley Chef who provides a delicious menu of food & drink and great prices.

All in all, a perfect way to spend your Sunday...

Doors open at 10am on Sunday 27th October. Entry is £1 on the door.