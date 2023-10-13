News you can trust since 1838
Record Fair returns to Banbury

North Oxfordshire's only independent record store, Strummer Room Records are holding Banbury's first Record Fair since 2016.
By Christopher OakesContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
The organisers will be bringing a combination of specialist dealers as well as our record shop to Banbury United Football Club with 1000's of records, rarities and bargains.

The spacious venue is situated near to Banbury's train station and town centre.There is ample free parking, level access. We have a licensed bar, and tea, coffee will be available throughout the event.

Entry to the event is free and will be held on Sunday 22nd October, between 10am to 3pm, at The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, Station Approach, Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX16 5AB

More details: www.strummerroom.com

Related topics:BanburyOxfordshire