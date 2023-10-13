North Oxfordshire's only independent record store, Strummer Room Records are holding Banbury's first Record Fair since 2016.

The organisers will be bringing a combination of specialist dealers as well as our record shop to Banbury United Football Club with 1000's of records, rarities and bargains.

The spacious venue is situated near to Banbury's train station and town centre.There is ample free parking, level access. We have a licensed bar, and tea, coffee will be available throughout the event.

