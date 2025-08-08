Radiohead x Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror coming to Banbury cinema

Audiences can catch Radiohead X Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror in cinemas including The Light Banburyplaceholder image
A bold new cinematic mashup lands in UK cinemas this autumn.

Silents Synced, a groundbreaking new cinema experience which pairs legendary silent firms with iconic rock albums, launches in the UK this autumn.

First up is the 1922 horror masterpiece Nosferatu, set to the haunting textures of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac – the former marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Audiences can catch Radiohead X Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror in cinemas including The Light Banbury from 2nd October.

Following in early 2026 is Buster Keaton’s visionary 1924 comedy Sherlock Jr., matched to the alt-rock dynamism of R.E.M.’s Monster and New Adventures in Hi-Fi.

This surreal, stunt-laden comedy will be in cinemas from 5th February.

Each pairing in Silents Synced is thoughtfully curated, with the albums selected for their thematic parallels o the films, as well as their musical resonance.

This cinema experience offers a bold reimagining of cinema and sound, bringing new life to century-old classics.

Full listings for Banbury and surrounding areas as well as tickets can be found at https://www.cinemalive.com/home

